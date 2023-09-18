21 drug peddlers netted with 20 kg charras, over 1 kg heroin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 21 accused on recovery of over 20 kg charras, over 1 kg heroin and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police held Shehnaz Bibi for carrying 1300 grams of heroin and Noreen Bibi for possessing 2030 grams of charras.

Race Course police also recovered 1600 grams of charras from the possession of a female drug smuggler namely Mehnaz Bibi.

Gujar Khan, Sadiqabad, Race Course, R.

A.Bazar, Airport, Saddar Baroni, Rawat, Bani, Taxila Naseerabad and Saddar Wah police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Sadaqat, Danish, Zeeshan, Hamid, Gulzar, Shabbir Ahmed, Ahmer, Tanveer, Javed, Rehan and others and recovered over 17 kg charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers,bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.