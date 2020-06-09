UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Drug Pushers Arrested, 13 Kg Hashish Seized

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:36 PM

21 drug pushers arrested, 13 kg Hashish seized

Police have arrested 21 drug pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 21 drug pushers and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

According to police sources here on Tuesday, during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 21 accused and recovered 13.

336 Kg Hashish, 8 gm Ice, 30 liter liquor, 3 Pistol 30 bore, 3 Riffle 444 bore and Rs. 50,000 from them.

The arrested criminals were identified as Sanan Ullah, Qamar Abbas, Saif Ullah, Munir Ahmad, Haq Nawaz, Fakhar Abbas, Muhammad Ali , Irfan, Rizwan, Anees, Babar Hussain, Muhammad Mohsin, Ramzan,Muhammad Nazir, Kashif Maseeh, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yaar, Hassan Sher and others. Police haveregistered separate cases and started investigation.

