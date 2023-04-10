21 faint after dinner in Jampur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Twenty-one members of a family fainted after dinner at Kot Tahir, a suburban area of Jampur tehsil of Rajanpur district the other day.

The family told newsmen that they had returned home after completing the wheat harvest and cooked rice.

However, the family members started feeling stomach trouble and vomiting after consuming the food. Some family members saw a lizard at the bottom of the rice.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and administered first aid to all 21 family members, including seven (7) children, 10 women and four men, and shifted them to THQ Hospital Jampur for further treatment.

All the family members are stated to be out of danger.