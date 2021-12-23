21 farmers booked over water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Nishatabad police have registered cases against 21 farmers of two villages on the charge of pilfering irrigation water from Jhang Branch Canal.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Irrigation Department in his application submitted to Nishatabad police, contended that 21 farmers including Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Younus, Rafiq, etc.

of Chak No.47-JB andChak No.51-JB stole canal water from water channels to irrigate their crops.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.