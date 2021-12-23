UrduPoint.com

21 Farmers Booked Over Water Theft

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:10 PM

21 farmers booked over water theft

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Nishatabad police have registered cases against 21 farmers of two villages on the charge of pilfering irrigation water from Jhang Branch Canal.

Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Irrigation Department in his application submitted to Nishatabad police, contended that 21 farmers including Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Younus, Rafiq, etc.

of Chak No.47-JB andChak No.51-JB stole canal water from water channels to irrigate their crops.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

Related Topics

Police Water Jhang From

Recent Stories

French President names Commander of UAE Land Force ..

French President names Commander of UAE Land Forces &#039;Knight of the Legion o ..

32 seconds ago
 vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers ..

Vivo V23e is Coming to Pakistan, Official Teasers Show 50MP AF Portrait Selfie a ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

12 minutes ago
 Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary G ..

Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary General

12 minutes ago
 Putin Says Did Everything to Find Masterminds Behi ..

Putin Says Did Everything to Find Masterminds Behind Murders of Nemtsov, Politko ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying at Sp ..

Putin Links European Gas Crunch to EU Buying at Spot Markets

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.