21 food outlets fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 21 food points and two milk carrying vehicles over violating the authority's rules in the division.

According to the PFA officials, teams conducted raids at six restaurants, four grocery stores, three dairy shops, one sweets shop, two hotels, one fast food point and one Bakery in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 314,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, two vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined Rs 7,000 during an inspection by the teams in the division.

Separately, the teams also disposed of 622-kg salt and 14-kg spices while notices were also servedto 96 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.