UrduPoint.com

21 Food Outlets Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

21 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday imposed fine on 21 food points and two milk carrying vehicles over violating the authority's rules in the division.

According to the PFA officials, teams conducted raids at six restaurants, four grocery stores, three dairy shops, one sweets shop, two hotels, one fast food point and one Bakery in the division, and imposed a fine of Rs 314,000 over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and sub-standard milk storage.

Meanwhile, two vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined Rs 7,000 during an inspection by the teams in the division.

Separately, the teams also disposed of 622-kg salt and 14-kg spices while notices were also servedto 96 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Vehicles National University Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

56 minutes ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

1 hour ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

1 hour ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.