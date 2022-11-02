21 food outlets fined:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on 21 food points and three milk carrying vehicles over violating authority's rules in the division.

According to PFA officials here, the food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets in the division, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 96,000 on them for poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate, sub-standard milk storage and not following previous notices.

The PFA teams also shut down production of a sweets making unit in district Bhakkar.

Meanwhile,three vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs 28,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams in the division.

The PFA teams discarded 234-kg chilies and 300-kg sub standard sweets and served notices to 63 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.