21 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams imposed fine on 21 food points and two milk suppliers over the law violations, here on Monday.

According to official sources, the food safety teams conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units in the division and imposed Rs 313,000 fine over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificates and adulteration.

A food safety team raided a unit producing substandard 'khoya' (condensed milk or curd) in Kot Momin and imposed Rs 18,000 fine it.

Ninety-five warning notices were also served on owners of food points for selling substandard and hygienic foods in the division.