21 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fine on 21 food points and five milk carrying vehicles over violating authority's rules.

According to PFA officials, on the direction of PFA deputy director Sargodha Shahbaz Sarwar, a team conducted raids at Al Sattar Shanwari, Bismillah Hotel, Alshafi Dairy, Shalimar Sweets & Bakers, Sunrise Bakery, Madni Foods, Jehanzaib Grocery Store, Chaudhry Superstore, Saif Foods, Kamran Traders, Muhammad Yar Milk collection centre etc and imposed fine of Rs 226,000 on them.

Meanwhile, five vehicles carrying adulterated milk were fined of Rs 12,000 during an inspection by the food safety teams.

The teams also got registered cases against owners of two production units in police stations concerned.

Notices were served to 117 owners of food points for selling sub-standardand hygienic foods.