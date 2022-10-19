21 food points fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on 21 food points over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at hotels, bakeries, shops and food outlets, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 224,000 on 21 owners of various food outlets over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration in the division.

The PFA teams also issued notices to 167 owners for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.