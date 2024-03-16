Open Menu

21 Gamblers Arrested During Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

21 gamblers arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested 21 gamblers and recovered Rs 33,500 and 16 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police conducted raid and arrested 19 accused identified as Inayat, Lal Khan, Ashfaq, Kashif, Javaid, Irfan, Awais, Saeed, Mian, Shammroz, Jannis, Rizwan, Naeem, Gul Shazad, Bilal, Zishan, Amjad, Rafaqat, Waqas and Jhangir.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Town commended police team and said that gambling is the root cause of other social evils.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against such elements without any discrimination. No one would be allowed to violate rule of law, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Progress All From

Recent Stories

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination de ..

Surprise candidates emerge as Senate nomination deadline ends

42 minutes ago
 Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziris ..

Seven security personnel martyred in North Waziristan

1 hour ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad C ..

Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary

5 hours ago
 Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Prod ..

Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan

6 hours ago
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without per ..

Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

17 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan