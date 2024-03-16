21 Gamblers Arrested During Raid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested 21 gamblers and recovered Rs 33,500 and 16 mobile phones from their possession during crackdown here Saturday.
According to police spokesman, Rata Amral police conducted raid and arrested 19 accused identified as Inayat, Lal Khan, Ashfaq, Kashif, Javaid, Irfan, Awais, Saeed, Mian, Shammroz, Jannis, Rizwan, Naeem, Gul Shazad, Bilal, Zishan, Amjad, Rafaqat, Waqas and Jhangir.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Rawal Town commended police team and said that gambling is the root cause of other social evils.
He made it clear that strict action would be taken against such elements without any discrimination. No one would be allowed to violate rule of law, he added.
