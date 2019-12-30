UrduPoint.com
21 Gamblers Arrested In Faisalabad

D-Type Colony police have arrested 21 persons on the charge of gambling from Sindhu Town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : D-Type Colony police have arrested 21 persons on the charge of gambling from Sindhu Town.

Police spokesman said here on Monday police team on a tip-off conducted raid at a gambling den in Sindhu Town and nabbed 21 persons red handed while gambling on a cricket match.

The police recovered bet money, mobile phones and other items from their possession and locked the accused behind bars for further investigation.

