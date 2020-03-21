21 gamblers held in Rawalpindi

In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up 21 alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 501,307, mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against anti social elements, police have rounded up 21 alleged gamblers and recovered betting money amounting to Rs 501,307, mobile phones and other valuable items from their possession here on Saturday.

A Spokesman of police informed that Waris Khan Town Police while acting on a tip off conducted a raid and apprehended 21 alleged gamblers Raheel, Yasir, Nazar, Yousaf, Amir Saeed, Imran, Faizan, Moeez Hafeez, Junaid, Ali Khan, Usman Ali, Saeed iqbal, Waqar, Khurram, Wajid, Saddam, Muhammad Zekriya, Muhammad Awais, Nasir Ali, Arfat and Ibrar Ahmed when they were busy in activities of gambling.

Police have registered separate cases under gambling act while further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police arresting the gamblers, saying that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements who were violating rule of law.