21 Gamblers Held With Stake Money

Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Shah Rukam-e-Alam police arrested 21 gambles and recovered stake money from their possession here on Monday.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir Qureshi launched a crackdown against criminals and raided at different locations.

Police arrested 21 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 93,000, different electrical items and other gambling material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals, police sources said.

More Stories From Pakistan

