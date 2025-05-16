21-gun salute marks Thanksgiving Day Celebrations in honour of Armed Forces’ victory

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A 21-gun salute echoed through the early morning air of Peshawar as the city marked the official commencement of Thanksgiving Day celebrations, honouring the historic victory of Pakistan’s Armed Forces over India during Operation Iron Wall.

The solemn yet proud ceremony began at the Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium, where a contingent of the Pakistan Army gathered to pay tribute to the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of the nation’s defenders.

With the powerful slogans of “Allaho Akbar,” “Pakistan Zindabad,” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad” reverberating through the venue, the event set a tone of unity and gratitude.

The thunderous artillery salute not only symbolized national pride but also reflected the armed forces' unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Military officials, local dignitaries, media and citizens attended the ceremony, turning it into a vivid display of patriotic spirit.

Operation Iron Wall, widely regarded as a defining moment in modern military history, has been celebrated as a turning point that solidified Pakistan's strategic defenses and reaffirmed its military prowess.

The victory, achieved through coordinated ground, air, and intelligence operations, has since been hailed both nationally and internationally.

The celebrations continue throughout the day across various cities and towns with special prayers, commemorative events, and community gatherings to express national gratitude and honour the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s brave soldiers during Marak e Haq.