Open Menu

21-gun Salute Marks Thanksgiving Day Celebrations In Honour Of Armed Forces’ Victory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM

21-gun salute marks Thanksgiving Day Celebrations in honour of Armed Forces’ victory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A 21-gun salute echoed through the early morning air of Peshawar as the city marked the official commencement of Thanksgiving Day celebrations, honouring the historic victory of Pakistan’s Armed Forces over India during Operation Iron Wall.

The solemn yet proud ceremony began at the Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium, where a contingent of the Pakistan Army gathered to pay tribute to the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of the nation’s defenders.

With the powerful slogans of “Allaho Akbar,” “Pakistan Zindabad,” and “Pak Fauj Zindabad” reverberating through the venue, the event set a tone of unity and gratitude.

The thunderous artillery salute not only symbolized national pride but also reflected the armed forces' unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Military officials, local dignitaries, media and citizens attended the ceremony, turning it into a vivid display of patriotic spirit.

Operation Iron Wall, widely regarded as a defining moment in modern military history, has been celebrated as a turning point that solidified Pakistan's strategic defenses and reaffirmed its military prowess.

The victory, achieved through coordinated ground, air, and intelligence operations, has since been hailed both nationally and internationally.

The celebrations continue throughout the day across various cities and towns with special prayers, commemorative events, and community gatherings to express national gratitude and honour the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s brave soldiers during Marak e Haq.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

13 hours ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

13 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

13 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

13 hours ago
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

13 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

13 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

14 hours ago
 Session held to combat MIL challenges

Session held to combat MIL challenges

14 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..

14 hours ago
 Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab ..

Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan