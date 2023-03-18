UrduPoint.com

21 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Panahgah

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 09:02 PM

21 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

As many as 21 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted them to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 21 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted them to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 21 beggars including 7 males and 14 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted them to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Lead From

Recent Stories

Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firin ..

Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firing incident

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

23 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

24 minutes ago
 WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad f ..

WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad for 24 hours on March 19

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review different pr ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review different projects

4 minutes ago
 Breaking Maier's ski record leaves Odermatt too 'e ..

Breaking Maier's ski record leaves Odermatt too 'empty' to party

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.