21 Habitual Beggars Caught, Shifted To Pannah Gah In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023 | 06:32 PM

As many as 21 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted to Pannah Gah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 21 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and shifted to Pannah Gah.

A local administration spokesman said on Saturday that during a vigorous anti-beggary campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 21 beggars including 14 males and 7 females from different parts of the city.

These beggars were shifted to General Bus Stand Pannah Gah (shelter home), whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

