21 Held, 7kg Hashish Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The district police arrested 21 drug peddlers and seized 7 kilogramme hashish and 292 liters of wine from their possession during the last 24 hours.
According to police, the arrested accused included Kashif, Asif, Shafaqat, Adnan, Jamil, Mahboob, Nadeem, Imran, Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam, Safdar, Asif, Abbas, Amin, Naeem Alias Naeemi, Zeeshan, Sunail Maseih, Ferhan, Shahroz, Sarfraz, Shahzad.
Recent Stories
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..
PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..
Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide
Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for general election 20248 minutes ago
-
FESCO chief orders recovery teams to achieve targets8 minutes ago
-
PPL funded Women Vocational Training Centre in Punjab commences operation8 minutes ago
-
Universal Periodic Review: Pakistan lauds Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect human rights8 minutes ago
-
Lahore police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, display18 minutes ago
-
IGP commits support for special children's sports initiatives18 minutes ago
-
DCs told to act against polling staff absent from duties18 minutes ago
-
Punjab ombudsman provides relief of Rs55.4mln to 40 applicants18 minutes ago
-
Centre enrolls 250,000 job seekers, 55,000 employers18 minutes ago
-
Poliovirus found in environmental samples18 minutes ago
-
PTA conduct raids against VOIP grey setup involved in using illegal sims18 minutes ago
-
Five, including children, found dead in Karachi apartment28 minutes ago