Open Menu

21 Held, 7kg Hashish Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

21 held, 7kg hashish seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The district police arrested 21 drug peddlers and seized 7 kilogramme hashish and 292 liters of wine from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to police, the arrested accused included Kashif, Asif, Shafaqat, Adnan, Jamil, Mahboob, Nadeem, Imran, Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam, Safdar, Asif, Abbas, Amin, Naeem Alias Naeemi, Zeeshan, Sunail Maseih, Ferhan, Shahroz, Sarfraz, Shahzad.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoa ..

‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha ..

1 hour ago
 PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

1 hour ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

2 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

3 hours ago
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

5 hours ago
 realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

5 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

5 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

5 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan