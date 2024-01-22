21 held, 7kg hashish seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The district police arrested 21 drug peddlers and seized 7 kilogramme hashish and 292 liters of wine from their possession during the last 24 hours.

According to police, the arrested accused included Kashif, Asif, Shafaqat, Adnan, Jamil, Mahboob, Nadeem, Imran, Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam, Safdar, Asif, Abbas, Amin, Naeem Alias Naeemi, Zeeshan, Sunail Maseih, Ferhan, Shahroz, Sarfraz, Shahzad.