21 held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers and recovered 106 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 4 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 3,350.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 6 pistols, 2 rifles and one gun from them. Further investigation was underway, said police.