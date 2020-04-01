21 held on violation of section 144, lockdown in Faisalabad

As many as 21 persons were arrested on violation of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and lockdown here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 21 persons were arrested on violation of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and lockdown here on Tuesday.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Kashif Awan along with police officials visited Samanabad, Narrwala road, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, D-Type colony and Dijkot road and checked the arrangements and implementation of Section 144 of CrPC.

He caught 21 persons including Muhammad Rafique, Dilbar Khan, Akram, Khalid, Liaqat and Shaukat on violation of lockdown and Section 144 of CrPC.

These accused were handed over to the police who registered cases against them at Factory Area, D-Type Colony, Samanabad, Raza Abad and Gulberg police stations.