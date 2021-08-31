UrduPoint.com

21 Held With Contraband

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:24 PM

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police teams conducted raids in different areas and arrested a proclaimed offender and nine drug pushers after recovering 1.

8 kg hashish and 530 liters liquor from them.

In another raid, police arrested seven gamblers with Rs 9,760 stake money.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested four people and recoveredfour pistols and a large number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

