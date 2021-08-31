21 held with contraband

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

The police teams conducted raids in different areas and arrested a proclaimed offender and nine drug pushers after recovering 1.

8 kg hashish and 530 liters liquor from them.

In another raid, police arrested seven gamblers with Rs 9,760 stake money.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested four people and recoveredfour pistols and a large number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.