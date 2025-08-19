21 held with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested 21 criminals, including a woman, and recovered

narcotics and weapons.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, teams of different police stations conducted

raids and arrested 21 criminals besides recovering 80 litre liquor, 2.

2-kg hashish, 1.24 kg Ice,

11 weapons, including pistols, guns and rifles.

The outlaws were identified as Nasreen Bibi, Asif, Ashaan, Suleman, Murtaza, Kashif, Hamza,

Yasir and others.