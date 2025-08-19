21 Held With Narcotics, Weapons
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested 21 criminals, including a woman, and recovered
narcotics and weapons.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, teams of different police stations conducted
raids and arrested 21 criminals besides recovering 80 litre liquor, 2.
2-kg hashish, 1.24 kg Ice,
11 weapons, including pistols, guns and rifles.
The outlaws were identified as Nasreen Bibi, Asif, Ashaan, Suleman, Murtaza, Kashif, Hamza,
Yasir and others.
