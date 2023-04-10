Close
21 Hospitalized In Jampur Due To Food Poisoning, Discharged

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

21 hospitalized in Jampur due to food poisoning, discharged

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Some 21 members of a family of Kot Tahir village were hospitalized due to food poisoning at the Trauma Centre of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jampur Sunday night and were discharged in the wee hours.

The family head told newsmen that food poisoning was probably caused by a lizard which was found at the bottom of the pipkin in which the rice were cooked.

He said the whole family including four men, ten women and seven children after harvesting wheat in the day, ate rice in the dinner, but they all felt stomach pain and started vomiting.

They immediately called the Rescue 1122 personnel, who after providing first aid to the family rushed them to the THQ Hospital Jampur, where they were given treatment.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Rajanpur Rashid Lashari and local police officials reached the hospital after getting information. All of the family members were discharged at Sehri time, the Rescue 1122 said.

