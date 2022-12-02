21 illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :As many as 21 illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested from within the limits of Orangi and Manghopir police stations on Friday.

According to the spokesman for district West Police, the immigrants had entered the country illegally.

The criminal record of the arrested was being checked through biometric verification.

Cases had been registered against all arrested immigrants and further investigations were underway.