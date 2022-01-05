UrduPoint.com

21 Inches Snow Recorded In Kalam, Met Office Forecast More Rain For KP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

21 inches snow recorded in Kalam, Met Office forecast more rain for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met Office Wednesday said that during the last 24 hours 21 inches of snow was recorded in Kalam, 6 inches in Malamjabba, 5 inches each in Dir and Parachinar and 3 inches in Chitral.

The chief amount of rainfall during the last 24 hours was recorded as 53mm in Pattan, 45 each in Kalam and Dir, 31 in Balakot, 19 in Chitral, 13 in Bannu and 10 in Peshawar while the minimum temperature was recorded -2C in Malamjabba and -1 in Kalam, Peshawar 8 and Bannu 7.

The Met Office forecast more rainfall for most parts of the province during next 24 hours while snow is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Bunner, Abbottabad and Waziristan.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Snow Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Chitral Dir Kohistan Balakot

Recent Stories

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

14 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

21 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

37 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

15 minutes ago
 Two killed,five injured on road

Two killed,five injured on road

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.