21 inches snow recorded in Kalam, Met Office forecast more rain for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met Office Wednesday said that during the last 24 hours 21 inches of snow was recorded in Kalam, 6 inches in Malamjabba, 5 inches each in Dir and Parachinar and 3 inches in Chitral.

The chief amount of rainfall during the last 24 hours was recorded as 53mm in Pattan, 45 each in Kalam and Dir, 31 in Balakot, 19 in Chitral, 13 in Bannu and 10 in Peshawar while the minimum temperature was recorded -2C in Malamjabba and -1 in Kalam, Peshawar 8 and Bannu 7.

The Met Office forecast more rainfall for most parts of the province during next 24 hours while snow is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Bunner, Abbottabad and Waziristan.