21 injured in Attock roof collapse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :At least twenty-one persons were injured when the roof of a house caved in at Mohalla Shah Abbad Attock on Friday.

Rescue sources said that relatives and neighbours had gathered at the house for attending a family fathering when incident occurred.

They were sitting when roof of the house collapsed, injuring 21 persons, including women and children," said Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a private news channel reported.

He said that the injured were taken out from debris and rushed to the nearby hospital.