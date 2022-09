21 jobless hired on the orders of Punjab Ombudsman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, 21 applicants from different districts have been provided with regular jobs in government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Employment) Rules, 1974.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the spokesman explained that Shan Haq of Lahore, Muhammad Talha Sadiq of Sahiwal, Muhammad Saad Usman of Gujranwala, Haris Waseem Khan and Ahmad Bilal Khan of Mianwali have been recruited as junior clerks in the education Department in grade-11 after the interception of the ombudsman office.

Similarly, he added that Abdul Aleem of Nankana Sahib and Faryal Hanif of Jhang have been appointed to the Livestock Department. Muhammad Ali Raza of Multan secured a regular job in Punjab Workers Welfare board while Abdul Rehman of Faisalabad has been hired by the Metropolitan Corporation. Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has given employment to Uzma Zia of Lahore while Naeem Insaf Khan of Bhakkar has been posted in the higher Education Department, he said.

The applicants namely Saleh Muhammad of Mianwali and Abdul Aziz of Dera Ghazi Khan have been recruited as a watchman and naib qasid in the Education Department and Sajjad Hussain of Bhakkar has been posted as a cattle attendant in the Livestock Department, the spokesman said. Alongside this, the Irrigation Department has appointed Zainur Rehman of Gujranwala as a helper and Rizwan Ahmad of Mianwali as a signaller.

The spokesman further said that one Shahzad Ali of Sheikhupura is recruited as a baildaar in the Irrigation Department; Shahzad Qaiser of Sahiwal a tube-well operator in grade three, and Muhammad Irfan Ashraf of Faisalabad and Shahzad Abbas of Chiniot have been given jobs of naib qasid in the Education Department and the municipal committee respectively.

The executive engineer highway division Mianwali recruited the plaintiff Muhammad Waseem Shahzad as darogha in grade two after the departmental appeal to the Punjab Governer against the order of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab was dismissed, added the spokesman.