2.1-kg Hashish, 5 Weapons Seized, 6 Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

2.1-kg hashish, 5 weapons seized, 6 arrested

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six people including a drug-pusher and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police sources said on Sunday that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, the Kundian and Musakhel police teams, headed by DSP Shahid Nazir and Mahr Muhammad Riaz, conducted roads and arrested six accused and recovered 2.

100-kg hashish, four pistols 30-bore and one Kalashnikov from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Naeem-Ullah, son of Muhammad Azeem, Muhammad Waqas, son of Khalas Khan, Sajawal Khan, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Ashfaq, son of Khadim Hussein, and Muhammad Amir, son of Bashir Ahmad.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

