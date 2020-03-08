UrduPoint.com
21 Killed 47 Injured Owing Rains In KP

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:10 PM

21 killed 47 injured owing rains in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority informed on Sunday that 21 people killed while 47 injured during current spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The official informed that 87 houses were partially damaged while 11 were reported completely damaged.

On the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan distributed relief goods including tents, mates etc among rains victims in Batagram, Shangla, Charsadda, Swabi and Mardan districts.

The PDMA has informed all the district administrations to provide precautionary measures and call on 1700 help line during any untoward incident for 24/7.

The Relief Departed declared emergency from March 7 to 14, to provide relief to the victims of rains affective.

