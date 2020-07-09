21 killed, 794 injured in 766 accidents in Punjab

Atleast 21 people were killed while 794 sustained injuries in 766 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Atleast 21 people were killed while 794 sustained injuries in 766 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 450 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 344 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 345 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 115 pedestrians, and 355 passengers were among the victims of these road crashes.

The statistics showed that 182 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 180 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 in Faisalabad with 69 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 57 victims.

As many as, 662 motorcycles, 85 rickshaws, 58 cars, 19 vans, 10 buses, 23 trucks and 114 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.