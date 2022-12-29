UrduPoint.com

21 Killed, 946 Injured In 903 RTCs In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 09:09 PM

At least 21 person's were killed and 946 injured in 903 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this 505 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 441 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 510 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 90 pedestrians, and 367 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 216 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 229 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 60 in Gujranwala with 53 victims and at third Multan with 53 RTCs and 57 victims.

According to the data 745 motorbikes, 58 auto-rickshaws, 116 motorcars, 24 vans, 16 passenger buses, 26 trucks and 97 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

