2.1 Kms Long Karakar Tunnel For Buner Expressway Approved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :To provide fast communication facilities to the people of Malakand division, a 2.1 kilometers long Karakar tunnel has been approved for Buner expressway that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs6.284 billion.

The tunnel was the main component of the 35.2 kilometers long Buner Expressway that after completion would reduce the distance between Swat and Buner districts by eight kilometers and save 30 minutes time of the passengers.

An Official of Communication and Woks Department told APP on Friday that the tunnel would be constructed on Ambela- Shebaz Garhi section.

He said Ambela-Shehbaz Garhi section was the most feasible route of the Buner Expressway, adding the expressway would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs21 billion.

The official said the construction of the Buner Expressway would link the district with Swat and Peshawar-Islamabad motorways that would open up the entire area for tourism and investment.

The project would make positive impact on development of mineral and marble resources besides promoting industrialization in Buner.

