21 Labs Of Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Get Approval Of ISO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 21 laboratories of the Ayub Agriculture Research Institute, Faisalabad, have acquired approval under ISO-17025.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Thursday that ISO approved labs were providing research services and advisory to farmers and stakeholders.

He said fiber test lab, bio-technology lab, laboratories doing analysis of soil and water, labs doing analysis of fertilizers had successfully obtained the ISO approval.

He said infrastructure and the latest equipments were as per international standards.

It a matter of great honour that labs working under the agriculture department had obtained ISO certification and were serving farmers, he added.

