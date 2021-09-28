UrduPoint.com

21 Law Offenders Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:18 PM

Police arrested 21 people over water theft,LPG decanting, selling loose petrol and power pilfering during the last 24 hours in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested 21 people over water theft,LPG decanting, selling loose petrol and power pilfering during the last 24 hours in the district.

On a tip off, Nishatabad police conducted raid in chak 26-JB and arrested five farmers over canal water theft and the cases were registered on the report of irrigation department.

Thikriwala police registered a case on the complaint of PACRO security officer Muhammad Saeed Khan against seven people including Zeeshan, Ihsan and five others of chak 63-JB over stealing oil from PARCO main pipeline.

The FESCO team also got registered a case against a citizen Yasin, resident of Mohalla Fatehabad, over electricity stealing.

Peoples Colony police arrested two gamblers from Railway colony and registered separate cases against them.

Meanwhile,Ghulam Muhammadabad and Civil lines arrested seven accused including --Sajjad, Nabeel, Shahid,Umar,Tayyab and Ashraf over gas decanting,selling loose petrol illegally.

