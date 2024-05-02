21 lawbreakers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Thursday arrested 21 accused besides recovering over 1.5 kg charras, 30 liters liquor, four 30-bore pistols, two 12-bore rifles, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Pirwadhai police held Tasleem with 730 grams of charras while Cantt police rounded up Sher Zaman for having 450 grams of charras.

Rawat police netted an accused namely Mehboob and seized 360 grams of charras.

City, Sadiqabad, Taxila, and Saddar Wah police arrested Ibrar, Nazakat, Hamad, Saqib, Shahid, and Hassan and recovered 30 liters of liquor from their possession.

Similarly, R.A.Bazar, Civil Lines, Taxila, Mandra, and Rawat police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested six accused namely Abdul Basit, Arshad, Muhammad Almas, Owais, Shehzad, and Waseem Abbas, and recovered four 30 bore pistols, two 12 bore rifles and ammunition.

The spokesman informed that R.A. Bazar police managed to net a robber namely Shehzad and recovered a pistol and other items from his possession.

Pirwadhai police arrested four gamblers, Mumtaz, Zar Khan, Mollah Bakish, and Abdullah who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards and recovered cash Rs 7400 stake money, four mobile phones, and other items.

Morgah police, using modern technology and human intelligence managed to net a proclaimed offender namely Hazrat Khan, wanted in a murder and attempt to murder case.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers, and other lawbreakers, he added.