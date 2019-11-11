UrduPoint.com
21-member Committee Constitutes To Make Clean & Green Pakistan Program Successful

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial government has completed planning to make the Clean and Green Pakistan program successful and conducting cleanliness competitions between the cities.

In this regard a 21-member city implementation committee comprises of Civil Society and government officials have been constituted here on Monday to categorizing the cleanliness positions of cities after their competition with other cities.

The committee was constituted by the Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal and he would also be the Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul has been nominated as focal person of the committee.

The officials including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Director Local Government, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Director General Parks and Horticulture (PHA) department, Assistant Commissioner Sargodha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health, Director General Sargodha Development Authority (SDA), Director Social Welfare, District Officer Forest, President Press Club and Market, Chairman PHA would be the members of committee.

The members of Civil Society including Robina Mukhtar, Aleem ul Hassan, Sumera Abdulkhaloiq and Minority member Adward Zafar Akhtar were included.

The committee would inspect all city areas to submit its recommendations for beatification of the city.

The report of committee's recommendations and details of efforts would also be presented before the Provincial Inspection and Validation committee, the Commissioner said.





