21-member committee formed to draw basic structure for PTI reorganization: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said a 21-member constitutional committee, comprising the national leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had been formed which would draw basic structure for reorganization of the party.

Talking to media after the meeting of senior leadership of the PTI chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the committee comprised senior leadership including Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hamad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Saifullah Niazi, Amir Kayani, Usman Bazdar, Qasim Suri, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Asad Umar, Dr.

Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood, Majid Khan (Kashmir) and Javed Manwa (Gilgit Baltistan).

He said the committee would work on the new constitution of the party. It would also redraw basic structure for new organizations of the party from centre to Tehsil level across the country.

Fawad Hussain said after the approval of the committee comprising senior members, new organizations of the PTI would be constituted.