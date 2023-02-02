UrduPoint.com

21-member Students Delegation Visits Senate Secretariat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

21-member students delegation visits Senate Secretariat

A 21-member delegation of a private college visited the Senate Secretariat on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A 21-member delegation of a private college visited the Senate Secretariat on Thursday.

The delegation also visited the Senate Museum and evinced a keen interest in the artefacts, murals, dioramas, exhibits, historical documents and above all the statues and photographs of country's leading politicians.

They were briefed about the electoral and legislative process at the Senate of Pakistan.

The delegation was shown a documentary along with a briefing on the working procedures of the Upper House, legislation and fictions.

Students were apprised about the role of the Upper House for the promotion of national harmony among the Federal units.

The students and the college faculty thanked the Senate authorities for the awareness and their reception at the Parliament House.

