21 members of 6 gangs held, valuables worth Rs 11.279m recovered in Sargodha

The police have arrested 21 members of six criminal gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 11.279 million from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The police have arrested 21 members of six criminal gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 11.279 million from them.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera told a press conference at his office on Thursday that a police team comprising Sub-Divisional Police Offciers (SDPOs) Khalid Hussain Tarar and Akhter Hussain and others busted the gangs in City and Saddar police circles.

He said that six members of the criminal gangs had been identified as Muhammad Ali, Yasir Raza, Azhar Iqbal, Mubashar Hassan, Muhammad Irfan, Shahrukh. The recovered booty included Rs 7.978 in cash, 29 motorcycles, jewelery, one car and mobile phones.

