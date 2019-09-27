UrduPoint.com
21 Members Of Six Dacoit Gangs Arrested In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:08 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The police arrested 21 members of six dacoit gangs.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Feroz said this while talking to the newsmen at his office here on Friday.

He added the police smashed six gangs of dacoits, including Nasir Gang, Nadeem alias Deema gang, Zaman alias Zamanu gang, Rashid alias Rashu gang, Shahid Nadeem alias Adeela gang and Shoaib gang.

He said the police also recovered valuables worth Rs 7.3 million from the accused besides recovering illegal weapons.

