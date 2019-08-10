21 mobile dispensaries facility provided to cattle farmers in Faisalabad

The livestock department has provided facilicty of mobile dispensaries in the division to enable farmers in getting treatment for their cattle near their doorsteps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : The livestock department has provided facilicty of mobile dispensaries in the division to enable farmers in getting treatment for their cattle near their doorsteps.

A spokesman of the livestock department said Saturday that 8 mobile dispensaries had been activated in each of district of Faisalabad division.

As many as 5 mobile dispensaries to work in Jhang, whereas, 4 each in Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot districts.

Route map and schedule of the mobile dispensaries has also been released so that cattle farmers could avail this facility at maximum extent.

In this regard, more information can be got from livestock helpline 080009211, he added.