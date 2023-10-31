Open Menu

21 More Contract With Dengue In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 01:30 PM

21 more contract with dengue in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) As many as 21 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,322.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that, among the new cases, nine patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, six from Municipal Corporation area, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, and one from Chaklala Cantonment.

He said 51 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, out of which 40 were confirmed cases while 2,281 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered eight FIRs, issued tickets to 11, sealed one premise, and a fine of Rs 16,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

The health officer said fogging and surveillance had been extended in those areas from where dengue patients were reported regularly.

He urged the residents to be careful during wee hours and in the evening as it is the suitable time for mosquito bite.

