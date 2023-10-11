Open Menu

21 More Contract With Dengue Virus In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 02:50 PM

21 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) As many as 21 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,695 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that, among the new cases,15 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban and two of each from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi,Potohar rural and Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

He said 110 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 80 were confirmed cases while 1,615 positive patients were discharged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 14 FIRs, issued tickets to eight, sealed three premises, and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the previous 24 hours, the teams checked 9,078 houses and found larvae in 446 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 2,681 places, the teams found larvae at 58 sites during outdoor surveillance.

He added that district health facilities had allocated 228 beds for dealing with the dengue patients while three admitted patients were in critical condition.

The health officer said that disease prevention was the government's priority, and the district health administration worked day and night to prevent the dengue virus.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine Rawalpindi From Government

Recent Stories

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH ..

#HAITAYYARI TO WIN A GAARI EXPERIENCE CRICKET WITH HAIER

3 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Ga ..

UAE participates in 25th Ministerial Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in ..

21 minutes ago
 Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship pr ..

Members of 3rd Arab Youth Technology fellowship programme announced

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to b ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win toss, opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge ..

ICA Abu Dhabi 2023 Archives Hackathon a Knowledge incubator for youth&#039;s inn ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

Ajman Ruler receives Consul-General of Qatar

2 hours ago
Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst ..

Jemima Khan denounces fake pro-Israel post amidst Israel-Palestine conflict

2 hours ago
 Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus ..

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanis ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 09 India Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ti ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Greek counterpart discuss ties

2 hours ago
 ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election ..

ECP and Political Parties Discuss General Election Code of Conduct

3 hours ago
 President calls for free, fair, inclusive general ..

President calls for free, fair, inclusive general elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan