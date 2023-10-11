21 more contract with dengue virus in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) As many as 21 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,695 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that, among the new cases,15 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban and two of each from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi,Potohar rural and Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

He said 110 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 80 were confirmed cases while 1,615 positive patients were discharged after treatment. Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 14 FIRs, issued tickets to eight, sealed three premises, and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the previous 24 hours, the teams checked 9,078 houses and found larvae in 446 homes. Similarly, he added that while checking 2,681 places, the teams found larvae at 58 sites during outdoor surveillance.

He added that district health facilities had allocated 228 beds for dealing with the dengue patients while three admitted patients were in critical condition.

The health officer said that disease prevention was the government's priority, and the district health administration worked day and night to prevent the dengue virus.