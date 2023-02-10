21 more corona cases reported from across country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Twenty one cases of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been reported from across the country during last 24 hours, according to updates shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) here on Friday morning.

A total of 4,526 tests were conducted during the period out of which 21 were declared positive for Coronavirus. The positivity ratio was 0.46%, and no casualty from the disease was reported from any part of the country. However, 10 patients were on critical care.

The highest numbers of corona patients were reported from Lahore wherein 611 tests were conducted and out of which nine were declared positive for the disease. Corona positivity ratio was 1.47% in Lahore followed by Peshawar wherein in 245 tests were conducted and three new cases were confirmed with positivity ratio of 1.22%.

Furthermore, 320 tests were conducted in Faisalabad wherein one case was confirmed and positivity ratio remained 0.31%.