21 More Coronavirus Patients Recover At Mayo Hospital: Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

21 more coronavirus patients recover at Mayo Hospital: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that 21 patients recovered from COVID-19 had returned to their homes from Mayo Hospital today, whereas 265 patients were under treatment at the hospital.

With the return of these 21 patients, the total number of recovered patients returning to their homes form Mayo Hospital reached 68.

The Health Minister said the province had conducted over 40,000 tests of suspected patients and the per day testing capacity was being scaled up on emergency basis. "The return of patients to their homes after recovery is a positive development as the government is taking all out measures for the prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus," she added.

The minister said the government was ensuring the provision of PPE to all staff working for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

