21 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Mon 04th October 2021

As many as 21 new dengue positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 310 so far in the Rawalpindi district

This was stated by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Monday.

He said that among the new cases ten were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, five from Municipal Corporation area, three from Taxila, one from Potohar town, one from under Army control area while the address of one patient was not traced yet.

"Presently,139 suspect cases were admitted in three public sector hospitals of the city including Holy Family, Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarter hospitals out of which 93 were declared positive while the hospitals have the capacity of 187 beds to deal with dengue cases," he added.

Dr Shahid added that six patients were in a critical position at the holy family hospital.

Comparing the data of dengue cases to the previous years, he informed that 3613 cases had been declared positive in 2019,12 tested positive in 2020 while only 310 confirmed cases had been reported so far since the January of this year in the district.

