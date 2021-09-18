UrduPoint.com

21 More Die Of Corona, 334 More Contact Virus In KP

Sat 18th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

21 more die of Corona, 334 more contact virus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed 21 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas 334 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours According to corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday, with 21 more deaths, the total death toll from the disease has reached to 5395.

However, due to consecutive decrease in new cases, the number of total active cases has been declined to 7164.

A total of 11084 tested were conducted during this time span, out of which 334 proved positive.

Meanwhile, 273 patients have also been recovered in the province reaching the total number of recovered persons to 158513.

