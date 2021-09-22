21 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About 21 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31830 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :About 21 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31830 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1107491 people were screened for the virus till September 21 out of which 21 more were reported positive.

As many as 31241 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 345 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.