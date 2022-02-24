UrduPoint.com

21 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

21 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 21 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 926 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 180 while 27,950 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 36 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 15 at DHQ Hospital and 5 at General Hospital. He further said that 124 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

19 minutes ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

35 minutes ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

3 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

3 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>