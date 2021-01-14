UrduPoint.com
21 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

21 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :About 21 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18488 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 478812 people were screened for the virus till Jan 13.

As many as 18002 affected patients recovered so far while 188 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

