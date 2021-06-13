UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

21 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 21 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to health department spokesperson, 289 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 326 while 20,096 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 101 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 30 at DHQ Hospital and11 were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 175 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

